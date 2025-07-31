Morecambe set to go bust on Monday if takeover deal is not signed
Panjab Warriors have urged Jason Whittingham to sign the deal to allow the takeover to go through
Morecambe Football Club will go out of business on Monday unless ‘immediate action’ takes place, the clubs prospective buyers have said.
Panjab Warriors have been in talks to buy the club from Jason Whittingham’s Bond Group Investments and issued a statement on Thursday alongside a minority shareholders action group appealing for a deal to be signed.
The statement said that Morecambe’s academy will cease operations by the end of the week and that the club will “officially shut” on Monday.
“Panjab Warriors are ready and have reached out daily to complete this acquisition,” the statement added.
“We implore Jason to sign the deal immediately so that this proud club can be saved and its 105-year legacy preserved.
“The fans, the minority shareholders, the community, and your own stakeholders all want the same thing: for this Club to survive.”
The group had issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the first team has stopped all football operations as the required insurance has lapsed.
Earlier this week, the National League confirmed that the club’s membership had been suspended with immediate effect until August 20 when the league’s Compliance and Licensing Committee will meet again.
Morecambe remain under embargo ahead of the upcoming season and have also been removed from the National League Cup.