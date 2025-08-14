Morecambe announce agreement in principle for sale of club to Panjab Warriors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An agreement in principle has been reached for the sale of Morecambe to new owners, the club have announced.

The club are currently suspended by the National League over their financial issues and at risk of closure, but a statement was published on the club's website on Thursday afternoon announcing a deal was now in place for the transfer of majority shareholding to Panjab Warriors from the Bond Group.

Bond Group said in a statement: "We would like to thank all of the staff at the club for their forbearance and can only apologise for the stress this has caused."

The club said final legal documentation was now being prepared, and that "immediate steps" were being taken to inform key stakeholders, including the National League.

The club said they hoped the agreement "paves the way for continued stability and a positive future both on and off the pitch".

Panjab Warriors have been contacted for comment.

There have been fears Morecambe could follow the same path as Bury, who were expelled from the EFL in 2019 over their financial issues.

The club's plight has drawn political attention, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer expressing his concern last week and urging everyone involved to "do the right thing".

That followed Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy writing to Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham calling on him to sell up.

