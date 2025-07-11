Nottingham Forest consider legal action over Tottenham’s transfer pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Tottenham over an alleged illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.

The England international was set for a medical in north London on Friday after Spurs were understood to have triggered Gibbs-White’s £60m release clause.

However, Forest have accused the Europa League winners of contacting Gibbs-White directly rather than making an official approach.

The PA news agency understands Forest are furious and, in response, are drawing up legal papers with a view to reporting Spurs to the Premier League.

As result, the deal appears to be on hold for now, although Forest are powerless to stop it happening if Spurs go through the proper channels.

Tottenham have been approached for comment by the PA news agency.

Gibbs-White joined Forest for £25m in the summer of 2022 following their promotion to the Premier League and was instrumental in delivering European football to Forest for the first time since 1996, with seven goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League games.

He was on Manchester City’s radar earlier this summer but north London looked set to be his next destination.

open image in gallery England’s Morgan Gibbs-White has won four caps ( PA Wire )

Forest’s late collapse in their pursuit of Champions League football looks like it will prove costly as Gibbs-White would swap the Conference League for Europe’s premier competition if he eventually does join Spurs.

Losing Gibbs-White, who has won four caps for England, would be another blow to Forest, who are also set to sell Anthony Elanga to Newcastle.

If and when the pair do leave, Forest, who are clear of any PSR worries, will have a sizeable transfer kitty as they look to build on last season’s seventh-placed finish in the Premier League.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo could have over £100million to spend.

They did make a move in the transfer market on Friday, bringing in Brazilian defender Jair Cunha.

The centre-half has signed a five-year deal, having joined from Botafogo following the Brazilian club’s run to the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

The 20-year-old Brazilian defender has signed a five-year contract which keeps him at the City Ground until at least the summer of 2030.

PA