New England call-up Morgan Gibbs-White ‘buzzing’ for interim boss Lee Carsley

New call-up Morgan Gibbs-White was buzzing to find out Lee Carsley had been named interim England manager and feels like the role “suits him perfectly”.

Just 14 months after leading an England Under-21s side featuring the Nottingham Forest star to European Championship glory, the 50-year-old is in charge of the senior side for the first time.

Carsley has stepped in for this autumn’s Nations League fixtures as the Football Association seeks a permanent successor to Gareth Southgate, who left shortly after the Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

The former midfielder named a bold, youthful first selection for this month’s fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, with Gibbs-White among four players handed a maiden call-up.

“I’ve worked with Cars before, I know how he works,” Gibbs-White said.

“He’s a great manager tactically, man-management is great and I was buzzing when I found out that he got the job because I felt like he really deserved it, and I feel like it suits him perfectly.

“So hopefully the games go well for him, and you never know what the future holds.”

Uncapped Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke and Angel Gomes are among five members of Carsley’s triumphant 2023 Under-21 Euros squad in this month’s senior set-up.

Levi Colwill and Anthony Gordon are the others involved, with Cole Palmer another that has since withdrawn from the initial group.

“Our first proper session was really only (Wednesday) so we haven’t got down to the proper tactical side of things,” Gibbs-White said.

“He spoke briefly on what he wants us to do, but similar parts of what we did in the summer last year and that he wants us to do now.

“It’s a long journey to the World Cup but, like I said, our main focus is on the Nations League and getting promoted on that.”

Gibbs-White’s delight at being part of the senior set-up for the first time was palpable ahead of Saturday’s Nations League opener away to Ireland.

The 24-year-old is desperate to make his debut in Dublin or at Wembley against Finland next week having had to bide his time for this opportunity.

“I wouldn’t say doubted (whether it would come) because before you get the actual text, you get a message that you are on the long list,” attacking midfielder Gibbs-White said.

“I think I’ve been getting that message since the Euros 21s, since we won that, so for about a year and a half I was getting that message.

“It was like waiting to get called up, waiting to get called off and obviously there’s incredible amounts of talent in England.

“I knew it was just about me being patient, taking my time, concentrating on club level and doing the best that I can for Nottingham Forest.

“Then, fortunately enough, it’s come now and obviously I’m so delighted and thankful to the manager for giving me the call up and I can’t wait to get going now.”

Asked what Carsley said to him and other uncapped players, the Forest talent added: “Just to be yourself, express yourself.

“That’s the reason why we got the call-up, as well as because he knows us from previous times of working with him.

“I feel like he believes in us, trusts in us. His words were just express yourself and be yourself.”