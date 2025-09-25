Morgan Gibbs-White says winning Europa League is Nottingham Forest’s ‘main goal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morgan Gibbs-White is gunning for goals and Europa League glory after Nottingham Forest kicked off their first continental campaign in nearly 30 years with an impressive 2-2 draw away to Real Betis.

The two-time European Cup winners’ much-anticipated return to the continental stage started in Seville, where the Reds showed character and no little quality against last season’s Conference League runners-up.

Cedric Bakambu put Betis ahead at crackling La Cartuja, where summer signing Igor Jesus quickly levelled at the end of a fine team move before heading Forest ahead shortly after.

Ange Postecoglou’s side laid siege on the Spanish side’s goal but were unable to add another before half-time and Manchester United flop Antony secured a late 2-2 draw in Wednesday’s opener.

Asked if Forest are going to be the entertainers of Europe this season, captain Gibbs-White said: “Hopefully, that’s our goal… to go and win the competition.

“I think it’ll be wrong for us to go into the competition with a different mindset. That’s definitely our goal and our motivation to try and do that.

“The fans were outstanding, so thank you to them for travelling such a long way.

“Coming back into Europe after 30 years is an incredible feeling, and to walk out there as captain today, to play the game, was a real honour to represent the badge.

“The boys were incredible and our main goal is, yeah, obviously to win it. I feel like we might look back at this game and realise it was a good point, but one that we know we could have got three points.”

The trip to Betis looks to be Forest’s toughest assignment in the group phase of a competition that they are among the favourites to win.

Recently appointed boss Postecoglou knows what it takes to triumph in the Europa League, having led Tottenham to the trophy just 18 weeks ago and wants his players to take heart from the opener.

Gibbs-White said: “Betis are a top, top team, they’ve got some really good players, so we always knew it was going to be difficult going into this game, especially being away from home.

“We know their fans are good and it’s our first time as a team playing in Europe, so I thought the boys were incredible.

“Especially in the first half we dominated the game. Like I said, we should have had four or five goals in the first half.

“But this game is cruel and it’s something we’ve got to get better as a team in managing the game out.

“We were great at that last season and we’ve got to try and add that into our game this season.”

Forest continue their Europa League campaign at home to FC Midtjylland next Thursday, by which point they hope to have celebrated a maiden victory under Postecoglou.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor has not won any of his first four matches in charge, but there have been signs of quality that they hope to turn into a victory in the Australian’s first home game against Sunderland on Saturday.

“I think it’s clear to see what we’re trying to do on the pitch,” Gibbs-White added.

“I feel like the more chances we’re going to be able to take in the future, the better we’re going to leave ourselves.”