Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves
The midfielder becomes Forest’s 16th summer signing
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £25million which could rise to over £40m with add-ons.
Midfielder Gibbs-White, 22, becomes Forest’s 16th summer signing as head coach Steve Cooper continues to revamp his squad following Premier League promotion.
Forest announced on their official website: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.
“The attacking midfielder has signed a five-year-deal at The City Ground.”
Former Swansea boss Cooper and Gibbs-White are reunited as the latter spent the first half of the 2020/21 season on loan at the Liberty Stadium.
The pair also worked together during Cooper’s spell in charge of England Under-17s, who won the U17 World Cup in 2017.
Gibbs-White was on loan at Sheffield United last season and started in both of Wolves’ first two Premier League games in this campaign.
Forest confirmed the current England Under-21 international will wear the number 10 shirt.
During his loan spell at Sheffield United he notched 12 goals and made 10 assists in 37 appearances, and scored against Forest in the second leg of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies