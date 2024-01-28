Aston Villa step up pursuit of Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers with third bid

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Villa have put in a third bid for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, after some progress in negotiations between the clubs.

The latest offer forms an overall package of around £15m, including achievable add-ons. Middlesbrough are understood to have previously been holding out for at least £10m in terms of basic fee, and are hugely reluctant to let such a talent go, having just signed him in the summer. Rogers is only six months into a four-year contract at the Riverside.

Emery specifically wants Rogers as his main priority for Villa’s relatively constrained window. The 21-year-old forward has greatly impressed for Michael Carrick’s side, and scored in the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea in midweek, having already impressed in an FA Cup game against Emery’s side. The Basque coach feels Rogers can give a different dimension.

Speaking to Birmingham Live recently, Emery said Villa are not in a position to spend heavily in January.

“During the season, usually every team is preparing their squad for the summer, spending more or less their budget in the summer. There aren’t many teams who can spend more money [in January] like in the summer and our situation is the same. It is a difficult transfer period because it is not really very easy to get something taking time and being really relevant to improve the squad. At the beginning, like last year, in my opinion it is to try to let some players leave. We did it last year and this year we are in the same way.

“We are analysing deeply until the last moment how we will finish the season with the objective we are facing. Last year we weren’t in Europe, but this year we are and in the FA Cup for now. We are in the Premier League more or less being consistent in the top seven positions. It is not clear if we are going to get someone if we don’t believe that they will increase our level.”