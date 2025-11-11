Tuesday’s briefing: Morgan Rogers commits to Villa, but anger rises at Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It might be another international break but the Premier League news keeps coming with Morgan Rogers delighted to have committed his long-term future to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile the reverberations of Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Liverpool are still being felt on Merseyside where anger is simmering over Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed first-half header.

Morgan Rogers commits his future to Villa

Morgan Rogers has signed a new six-year contract at Aston Villa, keeping him at the club until 2031.

The new deal represents a one-year extension to the England international’s terms and reflects his growing status at Villa Park.

He was key to the Champions League run enjoyed by Unai Emery’s side last season and his domestic performances were recognised in his being awarded PFA young player of the year.

In a statement on Villa’s club website, Rogers said: “It’s home. Being from the area makes it that bit sweeter but the manager, the players, the staff, everyone here is so warm and welcoming every day.”

Liverpool contact referees’ chief over disallowed goal

Liverpool have contacted referees’ chief Howard Webb to raise concerns about the interpretation of the rules concerning Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed goal in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The Netherlands captain’s header was ruled out on the field and reviewed by VAR due to Andy Robertson, in an offside position, ducking under the ball.

It was a pivotal moment with the score at 1-0 and afterwards head coach Arne Slot said it was “obvious and clear a wrong decision had been made”.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre at the time claimed Robertson was “deemed to be making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper” but the PA news agency understands Liverpool do not agree with the premise.

Barron brought in as Scotland lose two midfielders

Connor Barron has been called in to the Scotland squad after Steve Clarke lost midfielders Billy Gilmour and Lennon Miller ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Greece.

Rangers midfielder Barron and West Ham’s Andy Irving have both been added to the squad.

Gilmour has missed Napoli’s last two games with a groin injury but Scotland have left the door open for the 24-year-old to return against Denmark on November 18.

A brief statement read: “Billy Gilmour will not travel to the training camp in Turkey due to an injury, so will play no part in the game against Greece.”

Bellamy sings praises of veteran Moore

Craig Bellamy has backed Kieffer Moore to prolong his Wales career until Euro 2028 after comparing the Wrexham striker to a “Battle of Troy” movie figure.

Moore has spearheaded Wrexham’s climb up the Championship with nine goals and has double figures for the season after scoring Wales’ winner in their World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan.

The 33-year-old said after his recent hat-trick against Championship leaders Coventry that he manages to stay in peak condition by doing a lot of gym work in his spare time and “getting as much sleep as possible”.

“He’s someone who really looks after himself and is so impressive when you look at him,” Wales manager Bellamy said of the 6ft 5in Moore.

“You see the Battle of Troy and movies like that, they send people like him in.”

What’s on today

The Women’s Champions League takes centre stage with Chelsea looking to extend their good start in this year’s competition with victory over struggling St Polten in Austria.