Morgan Rogers relishes comparison to Paul Gascoigne

Morgan Rogers has vowed to bring the X factor to England after being compared to Paul Gascoigne.

The Aston Villa star was given the chance to impress in the No. 10 role for the World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade and passed the audition with a marauding display in a 5-0 victory.

He set up Noni Madueke’s goal with a deft flick and his ability to beat players saw ITV pundit Roy Keane liken him to Gascoigne.

The 23-year-old knows the ability to create something out of nothing is a commodity that could send him to the World Cup.

“That’s some compliment, especially coming from him and who he’s comparing me to,” Rogers said of Keane’s comment.

“To hear that from legends of the game is a nice feeling and a nice moment.

“I’ve got to keep my feet on the ground, keep level headed and go again, because I want to get better and improve.

“I’ve seen clips of him (Gascoigne). Iconic player and one that you watch clips of in the archive.

“I’ve not seen him live, I was probably too young, but I’ve seen clips.

“That’s the way I like to play. I always want to create and kind of get fans off their seats.

“It’s not always going to work. I play with a risk and a freedom, and I know it’s not going to work always but if I work hard every day and try and improve where I can, it will come off more days than it won’t.”

With Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka all injured, Rogers was given the chance to stake his claim and delivered.

It was his first performance of real authority on the international stage and one that he will remember.

“Any chance I get is a massive chance for me to show what I’m about,” he said. “I haven’t quite probably done it on an international level with the games I’ve had.

“I think it was my time and I was looking forward to it before the game.

“I’m really happy with how I played and hopefully I can kick on now and get more opportunities like this, because it’s a really special night.

“It’s quite scary when you think about the players that aren’t here and the amount of quality they’ve got and what they’ve done on the biggest stage.

“There were a few chances for other players here as well and to take opportunities when they’re not here and then when they come back, it’s just all fighting for competitions, and it’s all healthy competition.”