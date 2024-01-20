Aston Villa submit improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Villa have put in a significantly improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, after a bid earlier this week was rejected.

Unai Emery sees the forward as a priority for this window, although it has so far been a protracted process between the clubs.

Middlesbrough are understood to want around £10m for the 21-year-old, although a figure has not actually been given to Villa as the preference is to keep a highly-rated player only signed in the summer.

Rogers came from Manchester City where he was considered an excellent youth prospect.

The player is said to consider a prospective move to Villa as a huge opportunity. The Birmingham club’s opening bid was understood to be around half what would make Middlesbrough consider a sale.