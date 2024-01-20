Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aston Villa submit improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers

The midlands club had their initial bid rejected by Boro last week

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Saturday 20 January 2024 18:31
Comments
(Getty Images)

Aston Villa have put in a significantly improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, after a bid earlier this week was rejected.

Unai Emery sees the forward as a priority for this window, although it has so far been a protracted process between the clubs.

Middlesbrough are understood to want around £10m for the 21-year-old, although a figure has not actually been given to Villa as the preference is to keep a highly-rated player only signed in the summer.

Rogers came from Manchester City where he was considered an excellent youth prospect.

The player is said to consider a prospective move to Villa as a huge opportunity. The Birmingham club’s opening bid was understood to be around half what would make Middlesbrough consider a sale.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in