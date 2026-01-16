Morocco aiming to end 50 years of hurt in Afcon final showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morocco will seek to cement their status as one of Africa’s premier footballing nations and finally overcome a half-century of disappointment when they face Senegal in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.

For over a decade, the North African country has been a formidable presence on the continent’s football stage, consistently securing victories across various competitions and establishing significant political and financial influence.

However, despite their widespread ascendancy, the Cup of Nations has remained a notable weak point, with Morocco often entering as favourites only to falter.

The nation now hopes to see its substantial investment in players and infrastructure – including recently upgraded facilities set to be used for the 2030 World Cup, which they will co-host with Portugal and Spain – finally yield the ultimate continental prize.

Morocco has held the top ranking in Africa since becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar in 2022, and last year set a new record with 19 consecutive wins.

open image in gallery Morocco will not have things all their own way as they take on a Senegal side featuring their talisman Sadio Mane ( AP )

However, Senegal pose a significant threat, boasting a formidable squad that has lost only one of its last 34 international matches – a defeat to Brazil in London two months ago.

Sunday’s showdown in Rabat marks their third final appearance in the last four editions, with their line-up featuring many experienced key players, most notably talisman Sadio Mane.

Despite their recent dominance, Morocco’s sole African crown came in 1976, with only one subsequent final appearance in 2004.

This history appeared to weigh heavily on them during a tentative start to the current tournament last month.

Yet, they seem to have shed those early nerves, displaying an impressively aggressive and fast approach in their recent victories against Cameroon and Nigeria. They will also benefit from fervent home support at the Stade Moulay Abdellah.

"It’s a unique moment for us," captain Achraf Hakimi stated after their semi-final success. "We’ve made history once again, this team deserves it. All Moroccans deserve it. We are very happy, but we haven’t finished the job yet."

The key for Senegal, who have largely progressed through their six matches with ease, will be how they manage the pressure. Their coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, affirmed: "We wanted to play in this final, now we have to go and win it."