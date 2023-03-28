Tottenham defender Emerson Royal to undergo knee surgery

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham have confirmed defender Emerson Royal will undergo surgery on his knee after he suffered an injury while on international duty with Brazil.

The full-back was injured during the closing stages of Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Morocco on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks, which could see him struggle to return before the end of the season.

A club statement read: “We can confirm that Emerson Royal suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee while on international duty with Brazil last week.

“The defender will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff.”

It is the latest blow for Tottenham and their new acting head coach Cristian Stellini, who was promoted from assistant on Sunday night following the departure of long-term confidant Antonio Conte by mutual consent.

Both Ben Davies and Richarlison suffered muscle problems in the dramatic 3-3 draw at Southampton on March 18 and the Wales defender has been ruled out until May with a hamstring issue.

Richarlison’s injury is not as severe, but he will miss out on an emotional Goodison Park return for the next Premier League game at Everton on April 3 and target being back in action later in the month.

Wing-back Ryan Sessegnon is another on the treatment table and close to being fit but the Everton clash will come too soon.

Captain Hugo Lloris, though, could be in contention for Tottenham’s first match since Conte’s exit after he featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Ipswich last week following a knee injury.