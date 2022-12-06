Riot police deployed outside stadium for Morocco v Spain game

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riot police, mounted officers and dogs were deployed amid chaotic scenes outside a World Cup stadium in Qatar.

Security forces could be seen dragging away at least three people as Morocco played Spain – eventually winning 3-0 on penalties after 120 goalless minutes – inside the nearby Education City Stadium.

Heated discussions were taking place between some Morocco fans and security forces over whether or not they could head through the perimeter gate and move towards the spectator entrances.

Some people were showing their phones and what appeared to be their passports, but were turned away.

At one stage, security forces inside the stadium perimeter – but outside the spectator entrances – marched forward to move people back.

Police horses also moved forward and a PA news agency reporter saw three people bundled away by security forces.

Riot police were then asked to put on their helmets and moved to a new position while police dogs could also be seen.

One security official said of the people outside: “They are not moving away, they want to enter.”

It was unclear how many people outside the stadium had tickets and how many did not.

One fan was allowed by the security forces to head to the spectator entrance after 75 minutes had been played, while two other fans said they had “no ticket” and others were asking for them.

A member of the security forces later removed someone for filming on their phone and asked a PA reporter to stop filming.

The atmosphere outside the stadium did calm down with groups of Moroccan supporters and others crowding around phones to watch the game after moving away from the perimeter gate.

Security forces handed water to some Moroccan supporters while a couple of other officers could be seen watching the game by looking over the shoulders of fans.

There were wild celebrations outside the ground when Morocco beat Spain 3-0 on penalties, after it finished 0-0 after extra time, to secure a famous win and a place in the quarter-finals.

Some could be heard saying “bye, bye Espana” as they left.

Moroccan fan Ayoub, 28, who lives in Doha, said he was “so happy” after the win.

Looking to the rounds ahead, he said: “Give me Portugal, no problem. Give me Brazil, no problem. Morocco are strong.”