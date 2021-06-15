Allan Campbell wants to prove himself at Championship level after joining Luton

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Allan Campbell is determined to prove himself at Sky Bet Championship level after signing for Luton

Luton and Motherwell have agreed a fee for the 22-year-old, who made 160 appearances for the Lanarkshire club before his Fir Park contract expired.

Campbell told Luton’s official website: “I can’t thank the Motherwell supporters enough for what they did for me.

“But as a footballer, there is a time in your career where you feel you need to take that next step and Luton have given me the chance to come down here and really try and prove myself at this level, kick on and develop me as a player and a person.

“I think this is the next level up. I am an ambitious person, I set targets for myself and I’ve come down here, set targets and now I am going to try and get them.

“They are going to work with me, try and take me to the next level and hopefully we can do that together and bring a lot of success to the club.”

Luton manager Nathan Jones revealed they had been tracking Campbell for a while.

“He’s one of the best young midfield players in Scotland, athletic and hungry for success,” Jones said. “He’s one that I’m sure will be a fans’ favourite at Kenilworth Road.

“From the moment I met him I knew he was serious about his football, and we like individuals like that. He had a lot of interest, so we’re delighted he’s chosen to join us.”

Motherwell revealed they had agreed a deal based on their training compensation entitlement but with a sell-on clause inserted.

Chief executive Alan Burrows said: “We have reached a compromise that is both fair in the short-term but also allows Motherwell the potential to share in future success, should Allan’s career continue in the same upward trajectory.

“We would like to thank Allan for all his hard work, effort and endeavour as one of the shining lights and success stories of the Motherwell FC academy in recent times.

“We look forward to watching his career go from strength to strength in English football.”