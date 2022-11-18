Jump to content

Positivity prevails as Mental Health and Wellbeing League nears exciting finale

The competition aims to support recovery and tackle stigmas associated with mental health.

Ronnie Esplin
Friday 18 November 2022 13:24
Chairperson David McPhee at The Scottish Mental Health and Wellbeing League Cup draw (David McPhee)
Chairperson David McPhee at The Scottish Mental Health and Wellbeing League Cup draw (David McPhee)

Chairperson David McPhee is looking forward to a fantastic finale to the Scottish Mental Health and Wellbeing League season when 16 teams will battle for glory in a showcase cup competition.

Two new teams – United Glasgow and EEBears – will be taking part for the first time in a tournament which takes place at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Complex in Motherwell on Tuesday, November 29, kicking off at 11am and finishing on the same day.

It is the culmination of the first season back since lockdown restrictions ended for the league, which aims to support recovery and tackle stigmas associated with mental health, and McPhee anticipates a cracking conclusion to a cup competition which is sponsored by anti-sectarian charity Nil by Mouth.

He told the PA news agency: “We will start again next February but this season has been really good, really positive and it has been good to get everyone back together.

“We conducted a survey among the players to see what they got from it and it was a powerful evaluation.

“Players said things like, ‘playing the beautiful game is great for my mental health’, ‘I forget about my personal issues when I play football’ and “everybody was shown respect’ and those sorts of comments are exactly why we do what we do.

“This cup competition is also a chance to showcase what we do and what we are about and for the players it is a special occasion to end the season.

“We know that every player will be wanting to get their hands on the trophy which we’d like to thank our sponsors Nil by Mouth for providing.

“It is important that we end on a positive note.”

