Jose Mourinho insisted he will “wait to be back in football” after being sacked by Tottenham on April 19.

The 58-year-old lost his job following a disappointing second half of the season where Spurs dropped from the top of the Premier League to outside the European places.

Mourinho left the north London club just six days before their Carabao Cup final at Wembley, which Manchester City won 1-0.

“I have no plans,” Mourinho told the Times Magazine.

“I am going on with my normal life. I feel fresh. I feel calm. I am on holiday.

“I have more time to be doing my homework and analysis. I’ll wait to be back in football.

“Not just for the right club, but for the right culture. Maybe next season is premature, we will see.”

Spurs appointed Ryan Mason as interim boss for the remainder of the season, but have yet to appoint a permanent successor to Mourinho.

They had been linked with Julian Nagelsmann and Erik Ten Hag, but the former is leaving RB Leipzig to take charge at Bayern Munich in the summer and the latter agreed a new deal with Ajax earlier this week.

Brendan Rodgers is among the other reported candidates, but Leicester insist he’ll be staying at the King Power Stadium, too.

PA