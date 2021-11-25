Tottenham have struggled a little during their first ever Europa Conference League campaign, drawing with Rennes and losing to Vitesse along the way.

But they remain in a strong position to qualify from their group and a win tonight against Slovenian side Mura would put one foot in the knockout stages.

Prior to Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure, the 5-1 victory over Mura back in September acted as a confidence-booster for the north London club.

Now things are looking a little rosier under Antonio Conte following a 2-1 win over Leeds at the weekend. Can they build on that in Europe?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Mura vs Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled to kick off at 5.45pm GMT.

The game takes place at the Stadion Ljudski vrt.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 5.15pm.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the game online and on mobile devices either through the website or BT Sport app.

Team news

Cristian Romero remains sidelined with an injury, although he is not eligible to play anyway after being sent off against Vitesse in Spurs’ last Europa Conference League game. Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt, but Oliver Skipp returns after serving his suspension.

For Mura, Amadej Marosa is expected to come in for Nardin Mulahusejnovic up front following his goal at the weekend. But Ziga Skoflek looks set to miss out through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Mura - Obradovic; Kous, Karamarko, Marusko, Karnicnik, Sturm; Pucko, Lorbek, Horvat, Lotric; Marosa.

Tottenham - Gollini; Sanchez, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Skipp, Ndombele, Sessegnon; Gil, Kane, Bergwijn.

Odds

Mura - 14/1

Draw - 6/1

Tottenham - 2/11

Prediction

Tottenham should have far too much for the Slovenian side if they play anywhere near what they are capable of. It is very difficult to see anything but an away win, particularly when you consider Conte will be looking intently at some of his fringe players.