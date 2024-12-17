Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mykhailo Mudryk insists he has “not done anything wrong” after submitting a drug test sample which contained a banned substance.

The Chelsea winger and Ukraine international, 23, has been handed a provisional suspension by the FA while the results of a B sample are still pending.

Mudryk has missed Chelsea’s last five matches, having last played on 28 November, and The Times reports that Mudryk is citing contamination as the reason for the substance appearing in his test.

In a statement on his Instagram page, £89m attacker Mudryk revealed his “complete shock” at the positive test and reiterated his innocence.

“I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to the FA contained a banned substance,” he said.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

A statement from Chelsea FC read: “Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.

“Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances.

“Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding. The Club will not be commenting any further.”

The winger signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge when he joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023.

On the pitch, Mudryk started the first game of the season for Maresca but has since fallen out of favour, making only six further substitute appearances in the Premier League and seeing most of his game time come in the Uefa Conference League.

He has scored three times in that competition, but is without a goal or an assist in the top flight this term.