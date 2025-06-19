Thursday’s briefing: Mudryk charged and Real held on Alexander-Arnold debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by the Football Association over an alleged breach of anti-doping regulations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid debut ended in frustration at the Club World Cup, but Manchester City’s Rico Lewis endured an even more disappointing night as he was sent off.

England edged their way into the European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals despite defeat by Germany.

Mudryk charged

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by the Football Association with violating anti-doping rules.

The 24-year-old, an £88.5million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, has not played since being handed a provisional suspension in December after he returned a positive test, reportedly for the banned substance meldonium.

An FA statement said: “We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of regulations three and four of the FA’s anti-doping regulations.”

Rico sees red

Pep Guardiola leapt to the defence of Rico Lewis after the Manchester City defender’s “unnecessary” sending-off in their Club World Cup opener.

Lewis was dismissed by Brazilian referee Ramon Abatti after catching Samuel Obeng in the face following a sliding challenge two minutes from the end of a 2-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca.

City boss Guardiola said: “He touched the ball. For the speed they go to touch the ball – for the Newton’s theory your leg has to be a little bit higher and the other player was down.

“Rico had no intention. It was unnecessary, honestly, the red card, but the referee had a different opinion and he’s the boss.”

Madrid pay the penalty

Debutants Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen suffered a frustrating evening in Miami as Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 Club World Cup draw by Saudi side Al Hilal.

Madrid boss Xabi Alonso and opposite number Simone Inzaghi were both taking charge of their new clubs for the first time.

Gonzalo Garcia fired the Spanish giants into a 34th-minute lead but Ruben Neves levelled from the penalty spot before the break.

Alonso’s men had the better of the second half, but could not find a way past stubborn opponents as Federico Valverde’s stoppage-time penalty was saved.

Reigning champions limp into last eight

England will play Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship after they were beaten 2-1 by Germany in their final group game in Slovakia to finish runners-up in Group B.

Lee Carsley’s side needed a victory in Nitra to go through to the knockout rounds in first place, but despite already-qualified Germany making 11 changes, the reigning champions struggled to impose themselves.

Goals from Ansgar Knauff and Nelson Weiper sent the 2023 winners to defeat and left them to face pre-tournament favourites Spain – who they beat in the final two years ago – in Trnava on Saturday.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott tapped home 15 minutes from time from Omari Hutchinson’s cross to make it 2-1, with Slovenia’s defeat by the Czech Republic enough to secure England’s passage.

What’s on today?

The Club World Cup is the focus once again as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami look to register their first win of the competition when they take on Porto in Atlanta, having drawn their opening fixture against Al Ahly 0-0.

The Egyptian side are also in action again, this time against Palmeiras.