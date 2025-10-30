Myles Lewis-Skelly vows to give Mikel Arteta selection headache at Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Myles Lewis-Skelly said he will never make excuses for failing to be picked - and vowed to "give the gaffer a choice to make" as the Arsenal and England teenager bids to regain his place in Mikel Arteta's high-flying team.

Lewis-Skelly emerged out of nowhere last season to become Arteta's first-choice left-back and then scored on his England debut in Thomas Tuchel's opening match in charge in March.

However, the 19-year-old has been usurped by Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order this term and is yet to start a Premier League fixture so far.

Tuchel warned earlier this month that it "maybe becomes a problem for him" if Lewis-Skelly - restricted to just four starts, two apiece in the Carabao Cup and Champions League - is not playing enough minutes for Arsenal ahead of next summer's World Cup.

But Lewis-Skelly insisted: "I'm enjoying it this season. It's a different experience for me, not playing as much at the moment, but I'm enjoying being part of the team.

"It's important to compete for places and I'm a competitive person, so I'm never going to back down. I enjoy the challenge. Being with these boys is a joy.

"The standards are high and everyone wants to play. Because the levels are so much higher this season, places are short, but you've just got to compete.

"At the end of the day, I just want to express myself. Football's what I love and I'll never make excuses if I am playing or not. I just want to go out there and express myself. As long as I'm doing that, I'm giving the gaffer a choice to make."

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been usurped by Riccardo Calafiori at Arsenal ( Action Images via Reuters )

Lewis-Skelly has started two of Arsenal's last three matches with Arteta's side on a six-game streak without conceding a goal.

In all, the Arsenal defence has been breached just three times across 14 fixtures this season with only one of those goals coming from open play.

And asked what the secret is behind Arsenal's clean sheets, Lewis-Skelly continued: "It's just the pride.

"Nothing comes in our house - our goal. We take pride in keeping clean sheets, stopping shots and crosses because we don't want anyone scoring."

Arsenal, who secured a quarter-final tie against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup after they saw off Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, return to league action with a trip to Burnley on Saturday.

The north Londoners, currently on an eight-match winning run in all competitions, hold a four-point lead at the top of the table.

