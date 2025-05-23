Is Napoli vs Cagliari on TV? How to watch Serie A title decider as Inter face Como

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Serie A title will be decided on Friday evening with one of either Napoli or Inter Milan getting hold of the trophy on a blockbuster night of European football.

Napoli, who won Serie A in 2022/23, can make it two league triumphs in three years if they secure all three points against Cagliari in their final outing of the season. They currently sit top of the table and lead Inter by just one point ahead of a crucial match against a team placed 14th.

At the same time, Inter face 10th place Como knowing that they must better Napoli’s result if they are to leapfrog Antonio Conte’s men and defend their league title. The Nerazzurri must also focus their attention on the Champions League final and manager Simone Inzaghi will need to decide which of his players gives the team the best chance of victory.

A 2-2 draw with Lazio last weekend meant that they handed the initiative to Napoli but there is also an outside chance that both teams finish level on points and a play-off is needed to determine the winner.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Serie A title deciders:

When is Napoli vs Cagliari?

Napoli have the advantage in the Serie A title race and face Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Friday evening. At the same time Como play host to Inter Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Both matches kick off at 7.4pm BST.

How can I watch the games?

Napoli vs Cagliari and Como vs Inter will both be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2, respectively, on Friday, May 23, Coverage starts kick off (7.45pm UK time).

Subscribers can also stream the games on the discovery+ app for potential multi-screen viewing to keep up with all the action from the Serie A title decider.

Napoli vs Cagliari team news

Napoli’s Stanislav Lobotka and Alessandro Buongiorno hope to return for the Serie A season finale but it remains to be seen whether either will be sufficiently fit to start. Juan Jesus should be fit to feature while Billy Gilmour may hold on to a place in midfield.

Cagliari striker Leonardo Pavoletti returns from suspension, bolstering Davide Nicola's options up front but he is likely to start on the bench.

Zito Luvumbo (thigh) and Gianluca Gaetano (knee) are now sidelined by injury and Napoli loanee Elia Caprile will start in goal against his parent club.

Predicted line-ups

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Olivera, Spinazzola; Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Raspadori, Lukaku

Cagliari XI: Caprile; Zappa, Mina, Luperto; Zortea, Deiola, Makoumbou, Adopo, Augello; Viola; Piccoli

Odds

Napoli to win - 1/8

Draw - 11/2

Cagliari to win - 18/1

To win Serie A title

Napoli - 1/10

Inter Milan - 11/2