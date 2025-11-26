Napoli pay emotional tribute to Diego Maradona on fifth anniversary of his death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Napoli and its passionate fanbase united in a poignant tribute to football icon Diego Maradona, marking the fifth anniversary of his passing.

The emotional commemoration unfolded before Napoli’s Champions League clash against Qarabag on Tuesday.

As the stadium screens displayed a video montage of Maradona, an announcer declared: "Napoli wants to remember you with a special video. Five years ago the greatest of all time left us."

The entire stadium erupted in chants of "Diego, Diego." In the 10th minute, honouring his iconic shirt number, supporters waved flags, scarves, and team shirts, singing songs and chanting "there’s only one Maradona."

Maradona died from a heart attack at the age of 60 on 25 November 2020, just two weeks after being released from hospital following surgery for a blood clot on the brain in Buenos Aires.

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, and famously led the team to their inaugural Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. He also won the Coppa Italia in 1987 and the UEFA Cup in 1989 with the Italian outfit.

Napoli’s stadium was later renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in his honour following his passing.

open image in gallery Scott McTominay scored as Napoli beat Qarabag on an emotional night for the Italian club ( Getty Images )

Widely regarded as one of the sport’s greatest of all time, Maradona also led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, and starred in their run to the final four years later.

On an emotional night in Naples, Antonio Conte’s side picked up an important 2-0 win against their opponents from Azerbaijan.

Scott McTominay broke the deadlock in the 65th minute before an own goal from Marko Jankovic seven minutes later sealed all three points for Napoli.

The reigning Serie A champions now have seven points from their five Champions League matches and they sit 18th in the 36-team league phase table, although they are only two points outside the top eight.