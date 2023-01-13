Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Napoli thrash Juventus to tighten grip on Serie A title race

Napoli 5-1 Juventus: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored one and created two as the league leaders increased their advantage at the top

Sports Staff
Friday 13 January 2023 21:51
Comments
<p>Napoli’s Kosovan defender Amir Rrahmani celebrates with teammates</p>

Napoli’s Kosovan defender Amir Rrahmani celebrates with teammates

(Getty Images)

Leaders Napoli thrashed second-placed Juventus 5-1 in Serie A on Friday, increasing their advantage at top of the standings to 10 points.

Napoli went ahead in the 14th minute, after Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a close-range bicycle kick by winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but failed to deny Victor Osimhen’s follow-up with a header.

Osimhen set up Kvaratskhelia for Napoli’s second, sending in a precise cross into an empty space for the Georgian to put a finishing touch and double their lead in the 39th minute.

Angel Di Maria put Juventus back in the match three minutes later when he made it 2-1 with a low shot into the left corner, leaving Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret helpless between the posts.

Defender Amir Rrahmani restored a two-goal lead for Napoli 10 minutes into the second half with a powerful first-touch finish following a corner.

Recommended

Osimhen made it 4-1 in the 65th minute with his second header of the evening and substitute Eljif Elmas sealed the win for Napoli in the 72nd.

Napoli top the standings with 47 points from 18 games, 10 points ahead of both AC Milan and Juventus.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in