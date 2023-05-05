‘Napoli in paradise’: Italian papers react to first title win in 33 years
‘Did you see that, Maradona?’, ‘the party explodes’
Napoli ended their 33-year wait for the Serie A title as Victor Osmihen’s second-half strike secured a 1-1 draw at Udinese to land a first Scudetto since the days of Diego Maradona.
Luciano Spalletti’s side needed only a point to clinch their first league crown in a generation after missing the chance to finish the job against Salernitana on Sunday.
Maradona inspired Napoli to its second and last triumph in 1990 and the club’s long-awaited title sparked wild celebrations in the southern Italian city of Naples
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti broke down in tears as he explained what it meant to the fans after 33 years of waiting.
"Seeing the Partenopei smiling and happy is the biggest emotion for me. They are the ones who transmit their happiness," Spalletti told DAZN after the match.
"There are people here who will now be able to overcome difficult moments in their lives because they remember this moment. These people deserve all the joy."
Here are how the daily newspapers in Italy covered the club’s momentous title
Gazzetta dello Sport
‘Napoli in Paradise’
Draw in Udine sparks the celebrations: Scudetto 33 years after Diego
Corriere dello Sport
Napoli Champions - Bow down
Thirty-three years after a Scudetto that cannot be equalled, won by a team that nobody could get close to
Tuttosport
Did you see that, Maradona? Napoli champions of Italy 33 years after Diego
Il Mattino
Sing Napoli
The third scudetto arrives in Udine: the party explodes
