Manchester City defender Nathan Ake out for up to 11 weeks after foot surgery

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is expected to be out for up to 11 weeks following foot surgery, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The centre-back was forced off at half-time in last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Plymouth and later underwent an operation to repair a fracture.

It is the latest in a series of fitness issues in a frustrating campaign for the Dutchman, with the foot issue having been particularly troublesome for some time.

Guardiola said at a press conference: “Ten weeks, 11 weeks (out), they said to me. When you go for surgery it’s because something wrong happened.

“But the important thing is it is done. He has struggled a lot this season with the problems in his feet. It happens.”

Ake joins fellow central defenders John Stones and Manuel Akanji on the sidelines, both of whom are also set to miss most of the rest of the season with thigh and groin problems respectively.

Injuries have been a recurring theme throughout City’s underwhelming season, in which they have fallen well off the pace in the Premier League and exited the Champions League before the last-16 stage.

After winning the title for the past four seasons, City’s main target in league terms is now finishing in the top four.

Currently fourth, they face a crunch test on Saturday as they travel to third-placed Nottingham Forest, who have been one of the competition’s surprise packages this term.

Behind them the battle is also tight, with 10th-placed Aston Villa just five points adrift, and Guardiola is realistic about his team’s position.

He said: “It will not be the end of the world if we’re not going to qualify for the Champions League.

“If it doesn’t happen, it’s because we have not been good enough and the other teams deserve it. After 38 fixtures, it’s fair enough. The result is finished.

“We are in the position that is not ideal, but it’s not too bad. It’s in our hands and we’re going to fight for that.”

Guardiola expects a tough contest at the City Ground, even though Forest’s form has dipped lately after three games without a win.

Guardiola said: “If you are third in the table after 8-10 fixtures, that’s OK – but if it happens with 11 games left, and still you are third, it is because you have done really, really, really well.

“You cannot be there for many months without doing many good things. So it’s impressive, I would say.

“They defend really well, aggressive, compact and good in the transitions. They are good with the long balls and the four up front are really good. They create many things.”