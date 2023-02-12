Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones after just eight Premier League matches in charge and with the club bottom of the table.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Saints lost 2-1 at home to 10-man Wolves.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones.

“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Jones replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl in November and signed a three-and-a-half year contract but could not reverse the club’s run of form.

Although Southampton knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and advanced to the FA Cup fifth round, Jones won just one of his six Premier League matches - losing the other five.

Southampton’s supporters turned on Jones during the dismal 3-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, with chants of ‘Nathan Jones, get out of our club’ coming from the away end.

Jones, the former Luton boss, was an unpopular appointment and his departure leaves the Saints searching for their third manager of the season.