FA rescinds Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s red card from FA Cup clash at Crystal Palace

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s controversial red card in Everton’s FA Cup third-round clash at Crystal Palace last week has been rescinded, the Football Association has announced.

The striker was facing a three-game ban after being dismissed following a challenge on Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne during the goalless draw at Selhurst Park last Thursday.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially took no action after contact with Clyne appeared minimal but later sent the 26-year-old off following a VAR review.

Everton announced their intention to appeal against the decision the following day and that challenge has proved successful.

A statement from the FA read: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Everton’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The striker was sent off for serious foul play in the Emirates FA Cup game against Crystal Palace on Thursday, January 4 2024.”

The red card would have been the first of Calvert-Lewin’s career had it stood.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said after the incident that he remained “a fan” of VAR but it was “beginning to test my patience”.