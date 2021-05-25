Eastleigh’s play-off hopes dented after draw at Altrincham

Eastleigh saw their Vanarama National League play-off hopes dented after being held to a 1-1 draw at Altrincham

The Spitfires, chasing a fourth straight win to keep pressure on their top-seven rivals, saw Tyrone Barnett’s early effort drop over the crossbar while Altrincham man Tom Hannigan then had a shot drift just wide.

Eastleigh broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half as former Southend frontman Barnett headed home a deep cross from Michael Green.

With 12 minutes left, Altrincham equalised when Ryan Colclough slotted in following an advantage after Josh Hancock had been fouled, as the visitors had to settle for a point and now sit eighth with one match left.