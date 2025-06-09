Supporter dies in fall from stands during Nations League final
A football fan died at the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal on Sunday after they suffered fatal injuries in a fall.
The incident occurred during the first period of extra time at the Munich stadium where the supporter fell from an upper level onto a media area below.
Medical personnel, stewards, and police immediately cordoned off the area. Portugal went on to win the game on penalties.
A spokesperson for UEFA said in a statement: "There was a medical emergency at the Munich arena, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06 (CET).
"Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente addressed the tragedy at the start of his post-game news conference. "Before we begin with the questions, I would like to express my condolences because a fan died in the stands today," de la Fuente said.
"My condolences to the family."
Portugal won the Nations League by defeating defending champions Spain 5-3 on penalties after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 in Munich.
Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa was the shootout hero as he denied Alvaro Morata from the spot before Ruben Neves slammed home the next kick to seal glory for Roberto Martinez's men.
Mikel Oyarzabal had earlier given Spain a half-time lead after the opening goal from his Real Sociedad team-mate Martin Zubimendi was cancelled out by impressive Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes.
Ronaldo's 61st-minute equaliser forced extra time and the penalty shootout.