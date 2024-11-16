Heimir Hallgrimsson: England want to win World Cup, Ireland just to get there

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson says England’s appointment of Thomas Tuchel with the mission of winning the World Cup shows the difference between the two teams.

Hallgrimsson brings his side to Wembley to conclude their Nations League group stage on Sunday, knowing they are guaranteed to finish third in League B Group 2 and therefore set for a two-legged play-off against a second-placed team from League C in March.

They will then begin their quest to qualify for a first World Cup since 2002 in the summer.

Hallgrimsson says while just getting to the 2026 tournament will be an achievement for Ireland, Sunday’s opponents have hired a manager with the aim of winning it.

“We really, really want to qualify for the World Cup finals,” he said.

“They are hiring a new manager and want to win the World Cup, that is the difference in where we are at the moment.”

England have to win the Wembley showdown to top the group and return to League A and Hallgrimsson says all the pressure is on interim boss Lee Carsley’s side.

“We go to this game like all games to try and win it, whatever way we use,” the Icelander added. “But it is of course a little bit of a relief to know we are not playing for positions.

“The pressure is on England, they need to win to finish top of the group. They don’t belong in Group B so of course they would like to play in Group A as one of the top international teams of the world and Europe.

“They should be playing in Group A.

“We know what kind of a threat England gives us and if we are not ready for the first minute they will punish us.

“It happened in Dublin. It is a team that if we give them a chance they will probably take it, such an attacking quality in that team.

“But they have their weaknesses as well so we will try and exploit that.”

Ireland have never won at Wembley and have only ever beaten England on their own turf once, at Goodison Park back in 1949.

But Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen does not think a victory would be extra special.

“It would mean a lot, that goes without saying, but I don’t think it would mean anymore than the Finland game the other night,” he said.

“Every time we play for our country we want to win.

“It would be great to win tomorrow night, but we will approach it the same as the other games.”