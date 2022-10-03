Fans giving Nazi salutes at Australia Cup final ‘should be banned for life’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sydney United 58 fans who made Nazi salutes and displayed fascist symbols at the Australia Cup final over the weekend “should be banned for life”, a senior state government official has said.

Football Australia (FA) promised to take strong action in response to “anti-social behaviour” from some supporters in the crowd of 16,000 that saw Macarthur FC beat semi-professional side Sydney United 58 2-0 in the showpiece in Sydney on Saturday.

New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said the behaviour of some supporters at Western Sydney Stadium was “absolutely horrendous”.

“It has no place, not just at sporting games, but anywhere in our state, and I know the police are looking at it,” Perrottet told reporters.

“Those people who have done that through those salutes should be banned for life.”

Pictures on social media showed Sydney United supporters making Nazi salutes during the match, drawing condemnation from Australian Jewish groups.

Fans also chanted and booed during an Indigenous Australian welcoming ceremony before kick-off, which will also be considered as part of the FA investigation.

“The incidents last night caused by some individuals and groups in the stadium were ignorant,” said Jade North, chair of the Football Australia National Indigenous Advisory Group (NIAG).

“This type of behaviour was disrespectful and must not continue in our game and attitudes must change.”

Sydney United 58 were the first non A-League side to reach the final (Getty Images)

FA said on Monday it had issued a “show cause notice” to Sydney United - formerly known as Sydney Croatia - under its national code of conduct and ethics.

Show cause notices are issued to clubs and players to allow them to respond to alleged conduct breaches before potential sanctions are handed down.

“The club has separately been also asked to help identify individuals who displayed anti-social and harmful behaviour,” FA said in a statement.

Sydney United, who were the first non A-League side in history to reach the Australia Cup final said it had “zero tolerance” for any form of disrespect, racism or discrimination.

“The club is deeply committed to creating an environment that is respectful and inclusive, which allows our community members to celebrate their heritage in a meaningful and responsible way,” the club’s board said.

“Those that do not align themselves with these values are not welcome at Sydney United 58 FC and their views will never be tolerated.”

Reuters