Talks more than he scores – Luke Littler takes aim at Neal Maupay

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Darts star Luke Littler and Brentford striker Neal Maupay engaged in an Easter Sunday tussle on social media.

Maupay came on as a substitute in Brentford’s dramatic draw with Manchester United – whom Littler supports – on Saturday and became embroiled in a scuffle with Scott McTominay.

The 27-year-old Frenchman posted a picture of the incident, showing Scotland star McTominay grabbing his shirt, on Instagram with the caption: “This fan is desperate for my shirt.”

Littler responded to an article covering Maupay’s post by writing on Instagram: “Talks more than he scores.”

Not content to let the 17-year-old world championship runner-up, who won his first night of the Premier League in Belfast on Thursday, have the final word, Maupay took to X to hit back.

Maupay posted a clip of Littler celebrating, writing “Talk about a big fish”, suggesting he had reeled Littler in and making reference to Littler’s renowned 170 checkouts – known in darts as ‘the big fish’.

The Brentford striker is so stranger to social media shenanigans, engaging in a war of words with James Maddison earlier this season after the Brentford forward mocked the Tottenham midfielder’s goal celebration.

Maddison told TNT Sports: “He’s not scored enough goals of his own to have his own celebration so he’s copied mine.”

Maddison’s comments irked Maupay, who responded on Instagram after the game mocking his opponent’s relegation with Leicester last season.

The Frenchman wrote: “Gutted we couldn’t get the win. More goals and less relegations in my career than James Maddison.”