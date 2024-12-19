Neil Critchley ‘hugely disappointed’ as Hearts bow out of Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Neil Critchley lamented a “hugely disappointing night” as Hearts blew the chance to make it to the Conference League knockout phase play-off round after being held to a 2-2 draw by Moldovan minnows Petrocub amid a fraught atmosphere at Tynecastle.

Supporters vented their fury at players, management and board members during and after the match as the Edinburgh club – who are currently bottom of the William Hill Premiership – failed to get the win over their lowly-ranked visitors that would have kept them in Europe beyond Christmas for the first time in 36 years.

There was anger in the first half as the Edinburgh side trailed 1-0 at half-time before they fought back to lead 2-1 through goals from teenager James Wilson and substitute Blair Spittal.

But an 83rd-minute penalty equaliser from Petrocub’s Victor Mudrac meant the Jambos – who had high hopes of progressing after winning their opening two matches – exited the tournament by virtue of goals scored, bringing a fresh wave of rage from the stands at full-time.

“Hugely disappointing night, obviously, for the football club, for everyone involved,” said Critchley. “We didn’t do enough. Over the six games, we haven’t got the points tally, that we needed.

“That’s on us as a group, we haven’t done enough. Ultimately, we’ve paid a big price for that.

“We’re all aware of what this competition and what a win tonight would have meant for the football club.

“It was a big opportunity. It’s not just on tonight’s game. You have six games to collect the points and we haven’t done that.

“You’ll go through numerous moments and incidents during the six games – could have, would have, should have – and you have to live with that. There were plenty of them tonight.”

Critchley was philosophical about the anger raining down from the stands.

“I think we’re all angry and frustrated with what’s happened tonight on the pitch,” he said. “When we were in the ascendancy and playing on the front foot, then the supporters got behind us.

“When we were losing the game, they were understandably frustrated. You have to rise above that noise and block that out and play your game, and we did that. We got back into the game.

“We responded. The crowd were with us, and then that one moment we didn’t defend a cross (leading up to the penalty), and that’s what’s cost us not progressing in this competition.

“It’s hugely frustrating, to say the least.”