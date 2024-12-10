Neil Harris to step down as Millwall boss after Middlesbrough match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Neil Harris says the surprise announcement he is stepping down as Millwall head coach “isn’t an easy decision” but the club great believes it is the right time to end his second spell in charge.

The former Lions striker returned to The Den as manager in February, over four years after resigning from the role, and impressively led the Championship side away from relegation danger.

Millwall currently sit 11th with 25 points after 18 matches – just six points outside play-offs.

The club said a “mutual decision” had been taken for Harris to leave after taking charge of Wednesday’s match against Sheffield United and the game at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Departing Harris said in a letter published on the club website: “Today I am announcing that I will be leaving Millwall Football Club after Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough.

“This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it’s my club, and always will be.

“Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager. We are a family, and it’s been my life for so many years.

“But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time.

This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be Neil Harris

“Coming back last season and all the highs that came with it will never be rivalled.

“It was one of the highlights of my career. We fought together as a team, as fans and as a united football club.

“We have some special characters in this team. They are dedicated and hungry to do well. With the right encouragement and support, I’m sure they can achieve great things.

“I would like to thank all the staff at the club for their loyalty and support and especially the owner James Berylson, for welcoming me back.

“He’s been superb to work with, and I will always be grateful for the great friendship we shared.

“We have the most passionate fans in the country, and your support has meant the world to me. We are often misunderstood, but the uniqueness of Millwall is also what makes us so special.

“I wish all of my friends at Millwall Football Club the best for the rest of the season and I will see you soon.”

Harris, Millwall’s all-time leading goalscorer, led the club to promotion from League One during his first stint as manager, which ran from 2015 to 2019.

Millwall had been on a nine-match unbeaten streak in the Championship until Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Coventry.

The Lions said in a statement that their “interim management plans following Neil’s final match on Saturday will be confirmed in due course”.

Millwall chairman James Berylson said: “I want to thank Neil for all his efforts since returning to the club and we will be forever grateful to him for that.

“After discussions with Neil in recent days, he felt it was the right time to step down from the role following the Middlesbrough game and I have accepted his decision.”