Nemanja Matic joins Jose Mourinho again after sealing Roma move

The Serbia midfielder left Manchester United at the end of the season.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 14 June 2022 14:44
Comments
Nemanja Matic is reunited with Jose Mourinho at Roma after spending five seasons at Manchester United (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nemanja Matic is reunited with Jose Mourinho at Roma after spending five seasons at Manchester United (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Roma have announced the signing of midfielder Nemanja Matic after his departure from Manchester United.

The 33-year-old Serbia international, who revealed in April that he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, is reunited with former United boss Jose Mourinho for a third time.

Roma said in a statement on their official website: “The club is delighted to confirm the signing of Nemanja Matic.

“Matic, 33, has put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract with the Giallorossi that runs until 30 June 2023.”

Matic, who spent five years at United after joining from Chelsea, added: “I am pleased and honoured to be joining this club and I cannot wait to start the new season with my team-mates.

Recommended

“Roma is a big club, with amazing fans and a coach, Jose Mourinho, who is well known to everyone – making the decision to come here very straightforward.”

“I hope that by working together we are able to achieve some great things.”

Matic, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2015 and 2017 – the first under Mourinho – signed a new three-year deal with United in 2020, but the final year was optional.

He made over 100 Premier League appearances during his spell at Old Trafford after arriving from Chelsea for £40million in 2017, but started only 16 times last season.

Chelsea first signed him from Kosice in 2009, but he moved on to Benfica after limited game time in 2011 before returning to Stamford Bridge for £21m in 2014.

Roma’s general manager Tiago Pinto added: “Nemanja brings with him to Roma not just a lot of quality on the pitch, but the vast experience he has gained from so many seasons in the Premier League and a focus and mentality that has consistently set him apart throughout his career.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in