‘We’re doing our best’: Nemanja Matic sends message to Manchester United fans

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has sent a message to the club’s fans insisting the players are “doing our best” as he prepares to depart Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old Serbian’s contract is up at the end of the campaign and he has already confirmed he will not be staying in Manchester.

The team have come in for heaps of criticism this season, registering their worst ever Premier League points tally and missing out on Champions League qualification.

But ahead of their final game away at Crystal Palace, Matic said: “I know that we have had a couple of difficult seasons but I just want the fans to know that, at the training ground, we’re doing our best, and United will come back, for sure.

“It’s going to take some time but United will be back. Keep supporting the team. Stay together.”

He then went on to add: “I think the fans recognise what I’m doing on the pitch. Also, off the pitch, I try to be an example.

“I tried to be a Manchester United player not only on the pitch but also outside the pitch. I know what this badge means to our supporters, so you need to be an example not only on the pitch.”

Matic is one of several United players with contracts expiring at the end of the season.

Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani all also look set to depart as new manager Erik ten Hag bids to reshape the club.

United sit sixth in the Premier League table heading into Sunday’s final game. If they fail to beat Crystal Palace and West Ham win at Brighton then Ralf Rangnick’s men will drop to seventh and play Europa Conference League football next season.