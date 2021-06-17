Netherlands vs Austria result: Player ratings as Frenkie de Jong shines in 2-0 victory

The Netherlands secured their spot in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Austria.

Star forward Memphis Depay opened the scoring after David Alaba fouled Denzel Dumfries in the box for a penalty.

Despite having the upper hand and many chances, the Netherlands couldn’t net another in the first half and heading into the break the game stood at 1-0.

Austria came out in the second half in better form but they couldn’t create the chances they needed to equalise - and the Netherlands punished their lack of composure as Dumfries slotted home their second to seal the win.

Here are all the players ratings from Thursday night’s fixture.

Netherlands

Memphis Depay played well against Austria (Getty Images)

Maarten Stekelenburg - 6

The keeper wasn’t tested a lot in the match but he smothered the Austrian corners to stop them growing into the game.

Denzel Dumfries - 8

He seemed to be in every position he needed to be and his pressure led Alaba to foul him which gave them the penalty. He also made a great run which put him in a perfect place to score the second goal.

Stefan de Vrij - 6

De Vrij put in a solid performance, putting pressure on the Austrian forwards and stuck to them to halt attacking play.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7

De Ligt put in good challenges and had a great first game in the Euros after missing out on the opener through injury. He hobbled in the latter stages with what looked like cramp; hopefully it’s nothing more than that.

Daley Blind - 6

Blind is always a name you expect to see in the Netherlands side and he displayed exactly why with a solid performance for his team, subbed off too early to be rated higher.

Patrick van Aanholt - 6

Van Aanholt did what his team needed him to and he put in a huge delivery to create a chance that was wasted by Depay.

Marten de Roon - 6

Solid performance but he was given a yellow card for challenge.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 8

Leadership was controlled and inspired and he was involved in the majority of the chances the Netherlands created.

Frenkie de Jong - 9

A talisman for his team with good runs, great in all areas of the pitch and did exceptionally well to dispossess Ulmer in the final third.

Wout Weghorst - 7

Weghorst was great at suffocating the ball. He didn’t take opportunity to score in first half but he almost scored in the second and would’ve if it weren’t for Bachmann’s spectacular save.

Memphis Depay - 8

The star forward scored the penalty and his technique was pinpoint but he did waste an opportunity in the first half.

Captain David Alaba wasn’t as affective as he usually is for Austria (Getty Images)

Austria

Daniel Bachmann - 6

The keeper did well to gather an attempt by De Jong, made a great save with De Ligt’s shot and while the penalty was scored he did what he could to save it.

Stefan Lainer - 4

Inaccuracy and lack of precision was at the heart of his performance, which was shared by the majority of his teammates.

Aleksandar Dragovic - 4

Dragovic, along with the back three, played way too high which allowed the Netherlands’ forwards to get the ball in front of goal.

Martin Hinteregger - 5

Hinteregger grew into the match and he had Austria’s best shot of the first half, maybe the most threatening player for his team especially in the first 45.

Andreas Ulmer - 5

Ulmer did some good work early in the first half, including a nutmeg by the box, but he wasted a good position by putting too much weight on his cross into the box.

Christoph Baumgartner - 4

Hardly mentioned throughout the match and while he did grow into the second half he couldn’t make the impact his manager would want.

Xaver Schlager - 6

Schlager did well in the midfield to get his side in a good position and arguably was Austria’s best player in the match.

Konrad Laimer - 5

Laimer had an average match but he closed off Depay perfectly to suffocate an attack from the star.

David Alaba - 4

The skipper couldn’t do enough to silence Depay’s threat and his challenge on Dumfries led to a yellow card and penalty. Late attempt at goal went just wide.

Michael Gregoritsch - 3

Gregoritsch put in a cheap foul in the first half. Couldn’t get into the match as he wasn’t fed any service.

Marcel Sabitzer - 4

Hardly mentioned throughout the match and his performance was thoroughly average.