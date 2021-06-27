Netherlands vs Czech Republic: Uefa denies banning rainbow colours at Euro 2020 fixture

Uefa has reversed its position on rainbow colours at Euro 2020, saying they are not a political symbol and that they would be “would very much welcome” during Netherlands vs Czech Republic.

Dutch publication NOS reported ahead of the last-16 tie that supporters would not be allowed to sport rainbow colours or carry rainbow flags into the Puskas Arena in Budapest or the city’s fan park.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) seemed to confirm Uefa’s stance on the matter, saying: “The rules of Uefa apply in the fan zone and in the stadium [but] that does not mean that the KNVB supports this decision.”

Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum also said he would wear a ‘One Love’ armband during the knockout fixture, but Uefa have since denied that they had banned rainbow colours – which are a symbol of the LBGT+ community.

“In line with Uefa’s Equal Game campaign which aims at fighting against any type of discrimination, including against the LGBTQI+ community, such flags will be allowed into the stadium,” read a statement by football’s European governing body.

“Contrary [to] some reports in Dutch media, Uefa would like to clarify that it has not banned any rainbow-coloured symbols from the fan zone in Budapest and that the fan zone is under the responsibility of the local authorities.

“Uefa, on the contrary, would very much welcome any such symbol into the fan zone.”