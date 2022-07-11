Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal out of Euro 2022 due to shoulder injury

The goalkeeper was injured in the opening group game against Sweden

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 11 July 2022 16:26
Comments
Sari van Veenendaal, right, leaves the pitch after her injury against Sweden (Leila Coker/AP)
Sari van Veenendaal, right, leaves the pitch after her injury against Sweden (Leila Coker/AP)
(AP)

Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal will miss the rest of Euro 2022 after picking up a shoulder injury against Sweden.

The goalkeeper was forced off the pitch just 22 minutes into their opening Group C game after colliding with two of her team-mates while defending a free-kick.

After initially receiving medical attention, Van Veenendaal was eventually replaced 10 minutes later by Daphne van Domselaar as the defending European champions drew 1-1 with Sweden.

Manager Mark Parsons told the official Oranje website: “It’s terrible news. First of all for Sari, of course, but also for our entire team.

“Sari is much more than a player of our selection. She is our captain and a very important leader. We will miss her very much.”

Recommended

Feyenoord goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar has been called up as a replacement as Van Veenendaal returns to the Netherlands for treatment.

Chelsea defender Aniek Nouwen also picked up an ankle injury in the Sweden clash and is not expected to feature in Wednesday’s game against Portugal, but will remain with the squad.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in