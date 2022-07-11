Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal out of Euro 2022 due to shoulder injury
The goalkeeper was injured in the opening group game against Sweden
Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal will miss the rest of Euro 2022 after picking up a shoulder injury against Sweden.
The goalkeeper was forced off the pitch just 22 minutes into their opening Group C game after colliding with two of her team-mates while defending a free-kick.
After initially receiving medical attention, Van Veenendaal was eventually replaced 10 minutes later by Daphne van Domselaar as the defending European champions drew 1-1 with Sweden.
Manager Mark Parsons told the official Oranje website: “It’s terrible news. First of all for Sari, of course, but also for our entire team.
“Sari is much more than a player of our selection. She is our captain and a very important leader. We will miss her very much.”
Feyenoord goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar has been called up as a replacement as Van Veenendaal returns to the Netherlands for treatment.
Chelsea defender Aniek Nouwen also picked up an ankle injury in the Sweden clash and is not expected to feature in Wednesday’s game against Portugal, but will remain with the squad.
