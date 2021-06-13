The Netherlands’ Frank de Boer may have lost Donny van de Beek to injury but he still has a whole host of stars for his team’s Euros opener against Ukraine on Sunday.

Two players who have been talked up ahead of the tournament is Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong who are set to feature in the match this weekend.

In the build-up to the Euros the Dutch faced Scotland, who surprised De Boer’s men in a 2-2 draw, and Georgia who they beat 3-0.

While Ukraine came away with two victories in their friendlies as they beat Northern Ireland 1-0 and Cyprus 4-0.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Sunday, June 13.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub with coverage starting at 7.10pm.

Team news

For the Netherlands, Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the squad through injury and De Boer will not be naming a replacement.

Daley Blind’s fitness is also a worry but he is expected to feature against Ukraine.

While Ukraine have a full-strength squad.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind; F. De Jong, Klaassen, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, L. De Jong, Depay

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov

Odds

Netherlands - 6/10

Draw - 13/5

Ukraine - 11/2

Prediction

Netherlands are sure to come out with a win over Ukraine with the amount of stars they have in their squad. While it won’t be an easy match for the Dutch, a victory seems probable. Netherlands 2-0 Ukraine.