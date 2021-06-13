Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and latest build-up today
Follow all the latest updates from the Johan Cruijff Arena Arena in Amsterdam as Group C begins in Euro 2020
The Netherlands take on Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff Arena Arena in Amsterdam as Group C begins at Euro 2020.
The Oranje will hope that Memphis Depay can fire them towards the latter stages of the tournament, with the Lyon striker linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.
The former Manchester United star is one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot, with Romelu Lukaku’s double against Russia placing him at the front of the queue already.
Frank De Boer is under pressure heading into the tournament, knowing that his diversion away from the classic Dutch 4-3-3 is not popular, but the former Ajax and Barcelona defender maintains he is committed to his system.
“Of course that is not something you often experience, but it is not something that we should make very big,” De Boer said at a press conference when asked about his views on the direct message when a plane was flown over the Dutch training camp in Zeist with a banner which read: “Frank. Play 4-3-3”.
“This is just someone who has an opinion and has shown it that way. We always try to play dominant football and that’s what we want with this system.
“I think 5-3-2 sounds negative, with 3-5-2 you already have fewer defenders. We want to get our hands on the game, which means your wingbacks are always quite high. I think with this set-up we have the best people in the right places. Players who have played great all year.”
Follow live updates from Netherlands vs Ukraine at the conclusion of Austria vs North Macedonia.
Read more:
Netherlands Euro 2020 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Ukraine Euro 2020 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Euro 2020 fantasy football: 20 players to pick in your squad this summer
Euro 2020 kits: Every home and away shirt ranked and rated
Euro 2020 schedule: All dates, fixtures and everything you need to know
Euro 2020 predictions: Winner, top scorer, one to watch and how far will England go?
Euro 2020: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (full time)
Full time at the National Arena in Bucharest.
What a great game, arguably the best of the competition so far?
Austria emerge with a 3-1 win, but the score line didn’t reflect how the game was played. Macedonia were better for large portions of the game, but couldn’t capitalise and add a second when the game was tied. Austria looked toothless for most of the game, but pounced on Macedonian errors late in the game.
David Alaba’s cross was sublime, the bend, and the area he put the ball into, was just asking for someone to be on the end of it, and Gregoritsch duly obliged.
Macedonia did themselves proud, and they played some smart football at times.
GOAL! Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Arnautovic ‘88) ⚽
88’: Arnautovic puts the seal on Austria’s victory, as he rounds the Macedonian goalkeeper Dimitrievski. It was good build up play between Arnautovic and Laimer. Arnautovic took advantage of the fatigued Macedonian defenders to reach the loose ball, and slot the ball home.
The score line really doesn’t reflect how the game has went, however.
Euro 2020: Austria 2-1 North Macedonia
85’: Austria’s goal has deflated Macedonia it seems, with their energy levels now dropping. They’ve worked extremely hard throughout the game, but the goal may just have zapped all hope from their play.
Austria now seem buoyed by the goal, and are moving the ball around with greater confidence. But Macedonia now have a free kick in a dangerous area.
GOAL! Austria 2-1 North Macedonia (Gregoritsch ‘76) ⚽
76’: Austria take the lead! Macedonia looked the more threatening side, but Austria are the ones who take the lead.
David Alaba’s cross from the left hand side was superb. The whip, the bend, the technique, was sublime. Gregoritsch nips ahead of his marker and gets to the ball before the goalkeeper does, to volley the ball into the net.
This could be crucial for Austria, can they hold out?
Euro 2020: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
75’: Both sides going for the win now. Macedonia have pushed Elmas further up field to help Pandev in attack, and if they are to get a winner in this game, it’s likely to come through the Napoli midfielder.
Austria are also pushing men forward in the hope of nabbing a winner, but they lack the directness of their opponents. This has been a terrific game of football. There’s only 5,000 in the stadium, but it doesn’t sound like it.
Euro 2020: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
64’: Both sides coming close in the last few minutes. Macedonia nearly took the lead first, when Elmas slid a wonderful through ball into the path of right-back Nikolov, but Bachmann atoned for his earlier error and made a smart save.
At the other end, Dimitrievski made a fantastic reaction save to deny an Austrian goal, from a Gregoritsch header that seemed goal-bound.
Euro 2020: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
57’: Austria making two changes, as they seek to earn all three points here in Bucharest.
Former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic replaces Kalajdzic in attack, whilst Gregoritsch replaces Baumgartner in the centre of midfield.
Macedonia just beginning to sit back a little now, hoping to hit on the counter attack.
Euro 2020: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
50’: A bright start by Macedonia. They’re pressing the Austrians high up the pitch, which is forcing them into errors. A yellow card is awarded to Macedonia’s Alioski for an overzealous challenge on Xaver Schlager.
Next goal, if there is one, could be pivotal in this game you imagine.
Euro 2020: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia (second half)
46’: And we have kick-off for the start of the second half. Will we get a winner in this game?
The opening 45 minutes was pretty enjoyable, let’s hope the second is equally as good. No changes for either side.
Euro 2020: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia (half time)
Half time at the National Arena in Bucharest.
An entertaining first half between these two sides. Lainer’s opening goal was brilliant in its execution, he was already mid-air when he made contact with Sabitzer’s floated cross, to direct it away from the Macedonia keeper took a high level of skill.
Even though Macedonia’s equaliser arrived through a calamitous mix up between Alaba and Bachmann, with the goalkeeper losing grip of the ball, you can’t not help but be delighted for Pandev, of all the players to score. The man who guided Macedonia into the tournament also got their historic first goal.
That was a very lively 45 minutes.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies