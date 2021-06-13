The focus in the build-up to the Netherlands’ Euros opener against Ukraine has been on Frank de Boer’s injury situation.

Having the spotlight off of Ukraine will suit Andriy Shevchenko as his players can then focus on the task at hand.

These two teams have met one time previously and the Netherlands came out on top so Ukraine will want to balance the record on Sunday.

If the side can defeat their opponents it could be the first upset of the tournament.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Sunday, June 13.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub with coverage starting at 7.10pm.

Team news

For the Netherlands, Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the squad through injury and De Boer will not be naming a replacement.

Daley Blind’s fitness is also a worry but he is expected to feature against Ukraine.

While Ukraine have a full-strength squad.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind; F. De Jong, Klaassen, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, L. De Jong, Depay

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov

Odds

Netherlands - 6/10

Draw - 13/5

Ukraine - 11/2

Prediction

Netherlands are sure to come out with a win over Ukraine with the amount of stars they have in their squad. While it won’t be an easy match for the Dutch, a victory seems probable. Netherlands 2-0 Ukraine.