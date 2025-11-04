Gary Neville names four Man United stars who ‘should be doing a lot better’
Gary Neville believes Manchester United’s senior players must improve
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has delivered a sharp critique of the club's senior players, saying that key figures including Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Harry Maguire "should be doing a lot better" for the team.
His comments come despite United appearing to have turned a corner recently, securing three successive victories – a first under Ruben Amorim – before a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Neville voiced his concerns regarding the team’s "ageing" spine during an appearance on The Overlap and Betfair’s Stick to Cricket show.
"I think your spine of a football team is critical," Neville stated, drawing a comparison to his own playing days.
"When I first came into Man United, our spine was (Peter) Schmeichel, (Steve) Bruce, (Gary) Pallister, (Roy) Keane and (Eric) Cantona and so we were all scattered around it."
Turning his attention to the current squad, Neville added: "I think Maguire and (Matthijs) De Ligt should be doing a lot better than they are. You know, you look at the experience that those two have got."
He highlighted De Ligt's "mountain of games at sort of different levels, the highest level" and Maguire's extensive appearances for England.
"You’ve got the midfield, Casemiro and Bruno have got massive experience," he continued.
While acknowledging a lack of experience upfront, Neville concluded: "But to me, that spine of Bruno Fernandes (31), Casemiro (33), Maguire (32) and De Ligt (26) is ageing, but should be doing a lot better at holding it all together than they do."
United currently sit eighth in the Premier League table after 10 matches, but are just two points behind second-placed Manchester City.
The Red Devils will travel to Tottenham for their final match before the international break on Saturday, and have the chance to leapfrog the north London club in the table.
