After a defeat against West Ham in the Premier League, Newcastle will hope to bounce back quickly as they return to action in European competition.

Athletic Bilbao travel to St James’ Park in the fourth round of Champions League fixtures with the visitors looking to move level on points with their hosts with a victory.

Newcastle impressed in wins over Union Saint-Gilloise and Benfica in their last two outings in this competition, and are hoping to push for a top eight finish in the league phase.

Athletic were beaten 3-2 by Real Sociedad in the Basque derby at the weekend and now sit 11th in La Liga.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Athletic?

The Champions League clash is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 5 November at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Kieran Trippier trained on match eve having missed the weekend defeat to West Ham due to illness, and could bolster Eddie Howe’s options at the back. Bruno Guimaraes has been dealing with illness of his own and was absent from the session, but may still feature. Anthony Gordon should be fit despite a hip complaint; Yoanne Wissa’s wait for a debut continues with the summer signing still sidelined.

Inaki Williams is set to be out until 2026 for Athletic Bilbao, though brother Nico should return to the starting side.

Possible line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Thiaw, Burn; Ramsey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes.

Athletic Bilbao XI: Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Berchiche; Rego, Jauregizar; N. Williams, Sancet, Navarro; Guruzeta.