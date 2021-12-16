Football rumours: Kieran Trippier to bolster Newcastle’s leaky defence

Barcelona have their eye on a couple of forwards.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 16 December 2021 06:55
Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move back to England (PA)
Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move back to England (PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Kieran Trippier could become the first signing of the new regime at Newcastle The 31-year-old Atletico Madrid defender is wanted by the Premier League strugglers, according to Talksport. It is claimed the England right-back could be available for around £20million as Eddie Howe looks to bolster a defence that has conceded a league-high 34 goals in 16 games.

Barcelona are confident they can beat Manchester City to the signing of Erling Haaland, writes Spanish outlet Sport. The in-demand striker has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs ahead of a potential move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. And Barca’s hopes are boosted by Sport’s claims that City will not break their wage structure to accommodate the 21-year-old Norway international.

Ferran Torres has been linked with Barcelona (Barrington Coombs/PA)
(PA Wire)

The LaLiga club have also been linked with moves for City forward Ferran Torres. The Telegraph reports Barca are keen on signing 21-year-old Spain international Torres as they look to replace Sergio Aguero following his retirement from football.

Recommended

Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen will soon be a free agent, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old is unable to play in Italy after being fitted with a defibrillator following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 this summer. The Denmark playmaker is reportedly close to agreeing a mutual termination of his Inter Milan contract, which could allow him to resume his professional career elsewhere.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dusan Vlahovic: Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been linked with the Fiorentina striker, reports Talksport.

Illan Meslier has reportedly been watched by Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Ilan Meslier: The Daily Mail claims Manchester United sent a scout to watch the Leeds goalkeeper play against Manchester City.

Ian Maatsen: The Chelsea left-back has impressed Barcelona during his loan spell with Coventry, according to the Sun.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in