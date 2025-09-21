Newcastle’s draw at Bournemouth leaves Eddie Howe still winless against old club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s wait for a win against old club Bournemouth goes on after a drab 0-0 on the south coast.

The point sees the Cherries continue their strong start to the season, while the Magpies have now recorded four clean sheets in their opening five games, but are still struggling for goals.

Howe’s team have scored just three times so far and this was a game of very few chances for either side and short on entertainment.

Howe, who has now not beaten his former side in seven attempts, made seven changes to the side which lost at home to Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday.

Bournemouth won 4-1 at St James’ Park in January, thanks largely to a hat-trick of penalties from Justin Kluivert, who started on the bench this time.

There were fresh faces in both teams, with right-back Alex Jimenez making his first start for Bournemouth, and Malick Thiaw doing likewise at centre-back for Newcastle.

It was Andoni Iraola’s Cherries who created the first opening when David Brooks’ clever back-heel teed up Tyler Adams, with Nick Pope saving his low shot with his legs.

The Magpies responded with a slick move down the right which saw Sandro Tonali release Jacob Murphy to shoot from a tight angle at Djordje Petrovic.

Brooks was prominent early on and thought he had scored after lashing in Evanilson’s cut-back before the offside flag was raised and theVAR check showed it to be just about the right call.

Newcastle have been struggling in front of goal this season but Tonali went close midway through the half as he shot just over from the edge of the area.

Howe was appealing for a penalty six minutes into the second half when Nick Woltemade appeared to have his shirt pulled by Bafode Diakite, but referee Robert Jones was unmoved.

With the pattern of play remaining unchanged, both managers turned to reinforcements on the hour mark.

For Iraola, that was Kluivert and Ryan Christie, while Howe brought on Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga to add pace to his attack.

A driving run from Barnes deep into the Bournemouth penalty area brought the visiting supporters off their seats before James Hill made an excellent last-ditch tackle.

Kluivert finally forced a save from Pope with a low free-kick in the final minute of normal time as Newcastle did a good job of stifling Bournemouth’s dangerous attack.

England defender Dan Burn in particular excelled at the back for the visitors.

With Yoane Wissa expected to be out for another month, the source of Newcastle’s goals will remain a concern for Howe ahead of next Sunday’s home game against Arsenal.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have only been beaten by Liverpool this season as Iraola and his side continue to impress.

PA