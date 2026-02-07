Brentford snatch late victory as Newcastle’s struggles deepen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dango Ouattara blasted Brentford victory at Newcastle to boost their hopes of European qualification and further dent those of the Magpies.

The 23-year-old Burkina Faso international struck five minutes from time to seal a 3-2 Premier League win at a wintry St James’ Park.

It proved another difficult day for the Magpies, who had taken an early lead through Sven Botman’s first goal since New Year’s Day 2024, only for Vitaly Janelt and Igor Thiago’s penalty – his 18th goal of the season – to turn the game on its head before Bruno Guimaraes levelled from the spot.

Eddie Howe’s men have now lost four times at home this season and dropped 19 points from a winning position, a fact which was not lost on a disappointed home crowd on the final whistle.

The Bees moved the ball in confident fashion early on with former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson providing the fulcrum, although it was his foul on Lewis Hall on the edge of the box from which Sandro Tonali drilled a 10th-minute free-kick well over.

Harvey Barnes went close again with 15 minuets gone when, after goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher had punched Tonali’s corner to Jacob Murphy on the edge of the box, he drilled in a low ball which the former Leicester player backheeled just wide.

Keane Lewis-Potter, in for the suspended Kevin Schade, only just failed to get on the end of Michael Kayode’s low 20th-minute cross with the visitors seeing plenty of the ball, but their side fell behind four minutes later.

Thiago sliced the first of two Guimaraes corners behind and Botman met the second to send a deft header past the helpless Kelleher, and it might have been 2-0 had either Guimaraes or Yoane Wissa, playing against his former club for the first time, managed to get a decisive touch on Hall’s cross.

open image in gallery It was another difficult day for Eddie Howe and his side ( Getty Images )

Brentford were level eight minutes before the break when Ouattara found space on the left and crossed for Janelt to climb above Botman and head past Nick Pope.

The visitors were ahead in first-half stoppage time when Thiago sent Pope the wrong way from the spot, after Mathias Jensen’s shot had hit Murphy’s arm.

Howe’s response was to send on record signing Nick Woltemade and Anthony Elanga for Murphy and Joe Willock at the break, and the former Nottingham Forest man in particular added fresh urgency.

The Magpies were incensed not to be awarded a spot-kick of their own when Kieran Trippier’s 51st-minute cross appeared to hit Rico Henry’s arm, and Barnes headed wide from another Trippier delivery three minutes later.

Kelleher palmed away Malick Thiaw’s stinging 67th-minute drive and Botman headed wide from the resulting corner as the pressure on the Londoners mounted, and they succumbed with 12 minutes remaining when, after a VAR review of Kayode’s challenge on Guimaraes, the Brazilian nervelessly converted the penalty.

However, there was a twist with five minutes remaining when Ouattara ran on to Jensen’s ball and drove a left-foot shot past Pope to give the Bees a first win on Tyneside since 1934.

PA