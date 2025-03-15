Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimares hoping for ‘tears of happiness’ at Wembley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruno Guimaraes will make no apology for weeping tears of joy if Newcastle beat Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final to finally end their trophy drought.

The 27-year-old Brazil international’s tears on the Wembley pitch after defeat by Manchester United at the same stage of the same competition two years ago summed up the emotions that day for a club which has not claimed any significant piece of silverware since 1969 and last had its hands on one of the major domestic prizes 14 years earlier.

This time, he will return wearing the captain’s armband and is determined to leave having exorcised the ghosts of a disappointing afternoon.

Guimaraes said: “I want tears of happiness this time. Everyone knows how emotional I am, I always try to give everything that I have on the pitch and to play as a fan because I know what it means for them.

“I remember this moment and next time I want to cry from happiness, and hopefully everything is going to be good for us on the day.”

The 2023 final was the Magpies’ first visit to headquarters since 2000, when Sir Bobby Robson’s team went down 2-1 to Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final.

Rob Lee, whose headed equaliser that day briefly gave his side hope, remains the last player to have scored for the club at Wembley and Guimaraes is hoping some of his luck rubs off on him, although he may have got the wrong body part.

Guimaraes said with a smile: “We spoke with Rob Lee, who was the last player to score at Wembley for Newcastle. I touched his feet to give me a little bit of luck and hopefully I can do the same there.”

Newcastle could certainly do with some luck as they attempt to get the better of Liverpool for the first time in 17 attempts, and there is a school of thought which suggests the club is cursed given its recent lack of trophies.

However, that is a theory to which head coach Eddie Howe does not subscribe.

Howe said: “We just want to play to our true maximum and capabilities. We felt the last time, against Manchester United, we didn’t do that. It was an OK performance, but OK doesn’t win you trophies.

“Destiny is in our own hands. I’m not even going to use the word you mentioned (curse). It is not in that mindset, it’s about us delivering a great performance if we can. Talking about the other outcome, that is exciting.”

Should that prove to be the case, Guimaraes would be the man picking up the cup, and he admits that is something he has visualised.

The Brazilian said: “Many times. Probably since we got to the final, I’ve been thinking this a lot.

“But I don’t want to get too excited about it, focus on the game first and if we get there, it’s going to be very good. But of course I’ve imagined myself there in this place.”