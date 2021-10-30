Newcastle host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Graeme Jones remains in interim charge as Newcastle’s new owners continue their search for the right permanent manager. The club remains firmly in a relegation battle in the meantime, though, having failed to win any of their nine matches this season.

The Magpies did show good spirit last time out, though, to pick up a point against Crystal Palace as Callum Wilson scored a fantastic overhead kick equaliser.

Chelsea take a one-point lead at the top of the table into the weekend, though, and it will take a special performance to derail Thomas Tuchel’s side, who thrashed Norwich 7-0 last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 30 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on UK television but highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Jonjo Shelvey is available for selection after his suspension but Paul Dummett, Martin Dubravka and Freddie Woodman remain ruled out.

Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesar Azpilicueta all missed Chelsea’s victory over Southampton and are doubts ahead of the weekend. N’Golo Kante should be available while Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Darlow, Ritchie, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth, Manquillo, Willock, Longstaff, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi.

What are the odds?

Newcastle - 8/1

Draw - 4/1

Chelsea - 1/3

Prediction

Chelsea have been in imperious form while Newcastle remain mired in uncertainty. Although the Magpies showed good spirit to take a point against Crystal Palace, Chelsea’s quality is likely to prove overwhelming. Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea.