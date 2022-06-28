Newcastle agree deal to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille
The 22-year-old centre-back has completed his medical on Tyneside and is set to join on a five-year contract.
Newcastle have confirmed a deal in principle has been agreed to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille for an undisclosed fee.
Centre-back Botman, 22, has completed his medical on Tyneside and is set to join on a five-year contract in a reported £35million transfer deal.
Newcastle said the club had held off competition “from a host of European sides to secure the highly-rated centre-back”, with the formalities of the transfer set to be concluded this week.
Botman’s arrival continues Newcastle’s rebuilding for the new campaign, with England goalkeeper Nick Pope having been signed from Burnley last week.
The club’s recruitment drive has increased since sporting director Dan Ashworth took up his role, with full-back Matt Targett having already completed a permanent move to Tyneside following a successful loan spell during the second half of last season.
Newcastle are expected to continue their search for more attacking options and have been linked with Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.
